Lorain families could face fines, jail time for youth crimes

LORAIN, Ohio — Parents and guardians in Lorain could now face charges if their kids commit crimes.

This week, Lorain City Council unanimously passed “parental responsibility for minors” legislation. The ordinance gives police the option to charge parents or guardians with a first-degree misdemeanor if they “assist, abet, allow, permit, or encourage” criminal activity by “failing to act or by lack of supervision and control” of their children.

News 5 previously reported city council members were weighing the proposal as part of broader effort to tackle violent crime.

Should parents take responsibility for youth crime? Lorain weighs new safety proposals

“If parents know that if their kids do something illegal, wrong, that they’re going to held at least financially responsible, I think they’ll have a tighter control on their kids,” said Robert Debany.

The owner of B & D Shooting Range on Lorain’s south side said the gun shop has been directly affected by juvenile crime.

In mid-July, surveillance video showed a car crashing through the front door. Lorain Police said a pair of 16-year-olds intentionally drove a stolen Hyundai into the building, climbed inside and took at least 16 handguns from several display cases.

“I was pissed. I was very angry that someone would do this, especially after we found out they were juveniles,” Debany said.

The inventory was recovered when both teens were arrested.

Debany said it wasn’t the first time teens had broken into the gun shop. He believes tougher consequences could help deter the crime.

“They have to be treated as adults. And parents should parent,” he said.

Surveillance video from the break-in was shown to city council members during a police, fire and legislative committee meeting in late September. Additional footage highlighted several shootings in recent years involving teenagers in the city.

Lorain Police said during the presentation that they’ve made at least 50 arrests on people 18 or younger who had firearms since 2023.

Monday evening, city council unanimously approved the parental accountability ordinance.

“We’re going to start holding our parents accountable for the children that are continually out there walking the streets, getting into trouble,” said Ward 6 Lorain City Council member Angel Arroyo Jr.

The vote came after an 18-year-old Lorain Success Academy student was fatally shot at Lakeview Park during homecoming weekend.

Few specifics have been released in that shooting. But Arroyo said the tragedy was top of mind as city council voted on the ordinance.

“It’s time that the city stands up and that we stand together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ And it’s time that we start holding eachother accountable,” he said.

In September, Kyriece Brooks of Lorain Stop the Violence shared concerns with News 5 about the proposed ordinance. Tuesday, he said he and some families still worry court dates and fines could derail financial stability and make situations even worse.

Debany disagreed, applauding the new ordinance as a positive move for the city.

“It’s a step,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

City council approved a second ordinance Monday, increasing the penalty for weapons offenses from a minor misdemeanor to a first-degree misdemeanor. Arroyo said council will also be considering other safety and crime-related measures, including creating an earlier curfew for minors.

