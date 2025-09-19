Makeshift Theater to reopen historic theater this weekend

AKRON — A local theater company is opening the doors of its new home tonight. Makeshift Theater Company is now the permanent resident of the historic Carriage House on Akron's west side.

Known to many as "The Coach House," the intimate theater sat vacant since 2023.

Over the summer, extensive renovations transformed the space, which is now ready to host actors and audiences.

The show will go on

News 5 went behind the curtain in May 2025 before the work began. Now, it's all cleaned, updated, and ready to go.

"A new sound system, stage lights, painting almost everything, new seats all installed," said Jane Bond, Makeshift Theater President.

The actors rehearsing and working on the stage now will put on their production of "The Night I Died at the Palace Theater" during the opening weekend. One of the cast members, Marci Paolucci, made her acting debut on the Coach House stage more than 40 years ago.

"At Coach House in the past, we never had an actual light and sound booth as such. We had very limited, primitive equipment," said Paolucci.

Paolucci continued, "I just never, ever expected that anything would happen so that this place would be reopened."

The labor of love was made possible by a grant that came at the right time. We got a wonderful grant from the county of Summit, the county executive Ilene Shapiro," said Bond.

Makeshift Theater is still raising money for ongoing projects. But, in the meantime, the talent is ready for a full house on opening weekend.

Bond said, "I want people to come, to enjoy live theater, and to be able to have it affordable."

"I am ecstatic. I am so happy. It's wonderful to be back here, on this stage again," said Paolucci.

Makeshift Theater at Coach House has shows booked through the new year.

Check out the show calendar here.