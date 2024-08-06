Marijuana sales begin Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

It's official.

Recreational marijuana sales begin on Tuesday in Ohio.

Here's what you need to know before heading to a dispensary.

Where can you buy it?

Before you buy

Consumers must be 21 years old and have a physical ID. Although Ohio just updated our ID rules to allow for Apple Wallet, places may still want the in-person version. Trying to buy underage would result in penalties similar to buying alcohol under 21.

You can have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in all forms except for concentrates, which you can only have up to 15 grams.

Many dispensaries only take cash due to federal banking regulations, but plenty have ATMs at their stores. Some shops use third-party apps like Spendr to pay via phone.

How did marijuana become legal in Ohio?

The passage of Issue 2 allowed adults 21 years of age and older to smoke, vape and ingest weed.

Individual Ohioans are able to grow up to six plants with up to 12 per household.

Slow burn — Ohio recreational marijuana dispensaries on way to sales

