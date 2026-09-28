New behavioral health crisis care and stabilization unit opens in Cleveland

There is now new, immediate help available in Cleveland if you or someone you know one is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as suicidal thoughts, addiction, or mental health issues.

Watch the video below:

New behavioral health crisis center now open

Urgent behavioral health support at The Glick Recovery Campus in Cleveland’s Central Neighborhood opened Monday at 2322 E. 22nd St.

I took you there earlier this month for the ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of the community health center opening on the third floor.

Now, 24/7 walk-in behavioral health crisis care is open for any adult experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

No referral or appointment are needed.

It is run by The Centers and Eric Morse, president and CEO, explained earlier this month during a tour with stakeholders how patients will be assessed within five minutes of walking through the door.

"If someone is in a behavioral health crisis and their family is bringing them in or they’re coming in themselves, they’ll be greeted at the front desk," said Morse. "And brought back here where they’re greeted by a peer and a nurse who then does a triage to figure out what it is that they need.”

First responders, including police and EMS, can also bring people here.

The crisis center, the crisis stabilization unit, and the community health clinic are now all open.

The Rosary Hall withdrawal management unit is set to open in January.

The Glick Recovery Campus is a first-of-its kind facility in Cuyahoga County, said the Centers, offering the full continuum of care from the crisis center to withdrawal management and out-patient addiction care to primary care, and their own pharmacy all under one roof.

The Centers said it expects to serve 12,000 people a year.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.