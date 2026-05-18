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North Canton Police educates kids on e-bike safety

Last summer, the police department spoke out on what they described as reckless e-bike riding. A recent e-bike incident has prompted the department to re-emphasize the need for education.
North Canton Police educates kids on e-bike safety
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NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The North Canton Police Department says e-bike problems are still continuing in the city.

Last week, the department shared pictures on Facebook of damage to the Arrowhead Golf Course green in North Canton. Police said an e-bike left tire tracks and surface damage on the golf green. Police said the damage appears to have come from a bunker and onto the green.

It's not the only time the department has had to intervene with e-bike concerns. The North Canton Police Department shared body cam footage of an officer approaching a group of young riders. In the video, the officer tells the group that the department has received complaints about their riding throughout town. He goes on to remind the kids of proper riding behavior.

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Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Buzzard said the video is an example of the department's approach of educating over punishing when it comes to e-bike usage.

"We gotta talk to the kids about riding safely on the roadways if they're going to be out here over just issuing citation after citation," he said. "We want to educate first, and if we talked to you a couple of times, you're not getting it. Unfortunately, you could receive a citation for the violation."

Buzzard said they still want kids to have gun, but they need to do so safely. He reminds e-bike riders to watch their speed on both roads and sidewalks. If bikers choose to ride in the roadway, Buzzard said to make sure riders stay as far right as possible.

Buzzard also said North Canton's current codes only address motorcycles and bicycles, not e-bikes. That's something the city plans to address soon.

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