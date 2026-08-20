North Ridgeville City Council passes mandatory fine increases for semis driving in residential neighborhoods

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville City Council has passed legislation that would create a mandatory fine for semis caught driving along residential streets.

In a 7-0, the council passed the legislation Monday night. The legislation will go into effect in 30 days.

The new legislation will increase the fine for drivers caught using residential streets. City Councilman for Ward 3 Bruce Abens said the current fine is $100. The legislation will make the fine mandatory and increase it to $150. Drivers will also be responsible for paying court fees associated with the citation. Abens said a second offense could carry a $500 fine.

Abens is the councilman that introduced the legislation after receiving multiple calls from residents worried about 18-wheelers in their neighborhoods. Residents worry that because of their size, semi trucks need more distance to stop.

He also said most residential streets do not have sidewalks, leaving cyclists and pedestrians on the side of the road.

Abens said semis on these narrow residential streets could put cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

The city councilman also cites concerns about the damage heavy commercial trucks could do to local roads. Abens said his biggest concern is the risk of a rollover. He worries a tipped truck could cause serious damage to nearby homes.

"I personally have seen an 18-wheel tanker go down Sugar Ridge Road," he said. "My concern is that if something happens and [the truck] rolls, it could wipe out a residential area. That is a big concern."

Abens said semi truck drivers are still allowed to use residential streets for deliveries. After making those deliveries, he said those drivers need to find the shortest route to and from the nearest state or federal highway.