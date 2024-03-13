Notre Dame College students meet with partner schools ahead of closure

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Wednesday, Notre Dame College hosted a fair for students looking to transfer to partner institutions following the college's board of trustees announcement that the college would close after the spring 2024 semester.

More than a dozen colleges and universities filled Keller Gymnasium on the campus of Notre Dame College to meet face-to-face with students.

News 5 spoke with a student last week who said she is scrambling to figure out what to do with the school's upcoming closure.

Notre Dame nursing student in fear of losing 2 years of college credits

The schools have agreed to honor the credits, tuition, and financial aid of students in good standing.

"Now it's starting to hit me… we're really closing down," said DeAco Curry, a junior biology major at Notre Dame College. He's working toward becoming a veterinarian.

Curry said he's interested in transferring to a school similar to where he's been studying.

"I would like a private smaller school just like this school," Curry said. "I want to be able to go to a school that I can just finish out strong (and) have good professors."

On Feb. 29, Notre Dame announced it would be closing due to significant debt, rising costs, and a dwindling college-age population.

A Tallmadge teen's life was upended after he signed a football commitment with the school and then found out just days later that the college was closing.

Teen devastated after college announces closure days after football commitment

Before the fair started, News 5 asked Notre Dame College's interim president, Dr. John Smetanka, if he was confident that every option was evaluated to keep the college open.

"I've been intimately involved in all of the budgetary discussions here," Smetanka said. "I can tell you that the board of trustees and the leadership of the college have done everything in their power to be able to solve the financial dilemmas. So even though it's an incredibly sad time for us here, we are pleased that we're able to do right by our students."

Curry said he was pleased with the college's response.

"They didn't want to just leave us in the dirt and just abandon us, so I appreciate Notre Dame," Curry said. "This will always be my school."

Gannon University is one of the partner schools at the fair. Lauren Theisen, the associate director in the admissions office, said meeting with students allows for sharing the university's story and listening to what students are looking for and need.

"Our goal is to make it as less stressful as possible for them," Theisen said.

Another partner school, Mercyhurst University, was also at the fair. Rich McCarty is the interim vice president for academic affairs.

"Higher education is facing a big storm with the demographic cliff with economics," McCarty said. "And when we saw the sad news about Notre Dame, we didn't want to see that happen. Because of our mission and values, we said we wanted to be somebody that would help. We vetted this…put a lot of hours into because we don't want a Notre Dame student to come to Mercyhurst to find out 'I can't do what you said I can do'".

Notre Dame College freshman McKenna Hogan is studying nursing—a profession many of her family members are a part of. The fact that Notre Dame College won't be a part of her future has caused some stress.

"It's definitely hard for the whole family because I came here looking to stay for four years," Hogan said. "So now knowing that I have to move after one is definitely hard, but we'll get through it together."

Notre Dame College has a career fair planned for its faculty and staff on Mar. 25 at Keller Gymnasium from noon to 5 p.m.

Those seeking more information can email the college's director of human resources, Jennifer Murphy, or chief diversity officer, Dr. Sandra Golden.

