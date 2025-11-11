Ohio announces partial SNAP benefits to be distributed as early as Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Some good news is on the way!

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Monday that it is taking the necessary steps to distribute partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this week – as early as Wednesday – and continuing daily until complete.

This comes after receiving new federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), which oversees the federally funded program formerly known as food stamps.

The latest FNS guidance, which was updated following federal court action over the weekend, instructs ODJFS to reduce the maximum amount each household can receive in November by 35% and to recalculate each household’s payment based on that new maximum amount.

How 2 new court rulings could impact SNAP recipients

RELATED: How 2 new court rulings could impact SNAP recipients

The exact amount each household will receive is based on factors such as gross and net income and allowable deductions such as housing and medical costs.

Under the revised federal calculations, nearly all recipients will receive less than 65% of their normal benefit.

Some recipients, particularly those whose earnings place the household near the cutoff for eligibility, may receive no benefits this week under the revised calculation.

An official notice explaining each household’s specific benefit change will be issued.

After the federal government shutdown ends, additional FNS guidance will be needed to determine how to handle the difference between what would ordinarily be issued for the month and what is being issued this week.

I spoke with the Director of Communications for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Karen Pozna, following the announcement to see how they're feeling about the potential for yet another influx of demand.

"Are you ready for that?" I asked Pozna.

"Yeah, we have been preparing and planning for this for several weeks," Pozna responded. "Last Friday, specifically, we pulled enough orders of food for 320,000 pounds in one day. We've already had several days in the month of November where we've been distributing over 200,000 pounds a day."

Pozna said the food bank has increased the amount of products purchased moving forward.

"On average, in November, it's one of our busiest months of the year. Last year, we averaged about 5 million pounds, distributing to our neighbors. This year, we're planning for upwards of seven million pounds and even as Congress takes, you know, these important steps towards reopening the federal government and SNAP benefits become available, we are still making sure that our neighbors have the food that they need," Pozna said.

Prior to the shutdown, approximately 1.4 million Ohioans received about $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The distribution of those benefits was staggered through the 20th of each month.

All recipients who’ve not yet received their November benefit, as well as individuals who were approved for, but not paid benefits in October, will begin receiving their partial November benefit this week.

Those whose normal issuance date has not yet passed will receive their reduced benefit as normally scheduled. Benefits are accessed through their Ohio Direction (EBT) card, and recipients are encouraged to check their balances through their Connect EBT app or Ohio Benefits Self Service Portal.

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine ordered ODJFS to distribute $7 million to eight regional food banks.

While the state assistance helps, Pozna said any extra help from community members would be very beneficial.

"The holidays are one of our busiest times of the year, and we really count on the holiday time to set the pace for the rest of the year. If people are, you know, looking to help, they can either make a monetary donation, which goes a long way in helping us buy the food that our neighbors need the most, or if you'd like to volunteer your time, we welcome that as well," Pozna said.

DeWine also recently ordered ODJFS to distribute up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohioans – including more than 57,000 children – who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.

This takes the form of an additional benefit to Ohio Works First (OWF) participants totaling one quarter of their monthly OWF allotment per week while SNAP benefits are unavailable.

Last week, ODJFS distributed $3.7 million in emergency relief as part of this effort. ODJFS will continue to make a week-by-week evaluation of whether to continue this enhanced assistance.

The latest information on the impact of the federal government shutdown on ODJFS programs can be found at jfs.ohio.gov [links-1.govdelivery.com].

Pozna said the last five years have been nothing short of unprecedented, with the pandemic and now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

"To see the incredible need, I think, makes myself and so many folks on my team committed to the mission to make sure that everyone has the food that they need. Food is a basic need. Nobody should be going hungry in our country, and fortunately, you know, I work at a place that we are on the front lines and we are making sure that people get the food that they need," Pozna said.

If you are in need of food, you can call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank at 216-738-2067.

Visit the food bank's website for more information on how you can help, as well as events that are coming up.