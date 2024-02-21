Ohio Gov. DeWine tries, once again, to get you marijuana ASAP, lawmakers preventing it

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is trying to get marijuana enthusiasts weed as soon as possible — but the contentious fight between state lawmakers is preventing any movement.

"We're definitely fielding a lot of calls at the dispensary level with just confusion," said AJ Caraballo with Amplify medical marijuana dispensary.

He wants to continue selling to medical patients and expand to everyone else.

The state Senate passed a proposal to allow medical dispensaries to sell recreationally immediately. However, it would limit home grow, reduce THC levels and ban the vast majority of vapes.

State Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) said that’s unacceptable — and he is blocking it.

"We are continuing to do nothing," Callender told News 5.

He wants to follow the original plan, which is to let the Division of Cannabis Control draft regulations on the policy and start processing retailer applications in June. This means users likely won't be able to buy marijuana legally until fall or winter.

"Let the will of the people go into effect," the Republican added. "The people's house is the people's house."

The House is totally fine, even jovial, about sticking to what the voters chose.

“Have you done anything with marijuana?” Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau asked, meaning – but neglecting to say – policy.

“Never!” House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) laughed.

While the speaker joked about his personal use, he did say that the House is still dealing with the issue.

In addition to not following the will of the voters, Stephens said he has two major points of conflict with the Senate.

“Number one is how do we set up and structure the business side of that who gets a license?” he asked. “The other side of that is the actual tax revenue. What is that tax rate?”

He continued that there “was a long runway for this issue,” and the lawmakers have time to get it right.

This is allowing for the black market to expand since people want to smoke, state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) argued.

"There's a lot of public health issues regarding this stuff, and that's why I think that the House needs to act on this," Cirino added.

It is irresponsible to do nothing, the senator continued.

"We did our job in the Senate and we're expecting that the House is going to do something, put something on the table, so that we can then sit down and negotiate something that is gonna be in the best interest of Ohioans," he added.

With the fighting between the chambers, DeWine is trying to move ahead.

"I've told the director that we want to move forward as fast as we can," DeWine told Trau in a back-and-forth on policy.

Although DeWine wasn't in favor of Issue 2 passing, this is the will of the people, he has continuously said.

"We'll do what we can do," he added. "People should be able to go in and buy a product they know is not pesticides have not been used to produce it, they know what the quality is, they know what the potency is."

The administration is proposing rules like requiring recreational licenses to be issued by early September and cutting down on fees.

Still, there are limitations to what DeWine can do. He is also asking for lawmakers to deal with delta-8, or as he calls it, "intoxicating hemp." It is a cannabis product under-regulated by the state.

"I suppose the governor could try to do some things with executive orders," Cirino said.

Trau asked DeWine if he had considered that for marijuana policy.

"You know, you guys have watched me — if I could do it by executive order, I'll do it," the governor responded. "We certainly cannot in regard to the delta-8; our lawyers have researched it."

Still, Cirino is asking for the House to get it together and get work done. It shouldn't be DeWine's job to put forward basic rules.

"That's not the way it's supposed to work," the Republican added. "The legislature needs to do its job."

Although he could be making money now if he sold recreationally, Caraballo is siding with the House.

"Waiting months to make sure we have a sustainable program, I think that's more important than rushing and starting in 90 days," he said.

Public comment is currently being heard on the administration’s proposed rules.

Chamber vs. Chamber

Callender, the de-facto and seemingly bipartisan spokesperson for the House, continues to fight back against the pressure from the Senate and the governor to concur on the other chamber's legislation.

“All of the interested parties are still actively discussing the outstanding issues," Callender continued. "I wish it were going more quickly, but getting it right is more important than expedience."

State Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) and Sen. President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) are having to negotiate with Callender and Speaker Stephens, but the House is not budging. It should be noted that Huffman and Stephens have a contentious-at-best relationship.

"Even for Cheech and Chong, that wouldn’t be for personal use," Huffman said about growing 12 plants per household. "This would essentially create a black market for people to sell around their neighborhood or whatever it would be."

McColley, the de-facto and seemingly bipartisan spokesperson for the Senate, assured his proposal wasn't going against the will of the people, since he believes that the voters didn't really know everything that they were voting on.

"I think what the voters really voted for would have been access to products," the senator added.

Callender strongly disagreed.

"I want to make sure that here in this chamber, the People's House, that we carry out the will of the people — and the people have spoken," the Republican lawmaker added.

Callender has his own bill, H.B. 354, that is similar to current law. It adds some safeguards for advertising and children, and Callender likes the idea of including immediate dispensary access as well.

"At some point, we will just have to break out the peace pipe,” Callender said, acknowledging the double entendre.

But Cirino argues that the House is "upside down," considering the GOP caucus is split due to the speakership "coup" that happened in Jan. of 2023.

The Republican caucus had previously chosen state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) as their speaker months before the full House vote. Twenty-two Republicans (known "affectionately" by the other faction as the "Blue 22") and the Democrats voted for Stephens for speaker during the actual vote, while the majority of Republicans voted for Merrin. Stephens, still a conservative, is significantly more moderate than Merrin.

The anti-Stephens faction has been relentless in fighting Stephens at every opportunity — informing him, mainly on social media, that they aren't very fond of him.

Huffman is expected to challenge Stephens for House speakership next January. He has a faction of supporters within the House currently, and candidates have told News 5 that Huffman has helped support their bid to knock out the Stephens' team incumbents.

This has led to the House lawmakers focusing on their March primaries, instead of Ohioans, Cirino said.

House leadership has continued to deny this, saying that the Senate is disrespecting the voters. Their chamber is the one actively doing what is right, Stephens and Callender have both said.

