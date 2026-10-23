AURORA, Ohio — A decade-long eyesore is starting to fade as the first nine acres of the Aurora Park at Geauga Lake will officially open to the community on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Watch the full video below:

Once home to SeaWorld, this abandoned Ohio eyesore is getting a stunning second life

On Thursday, through an invite-only preview event, the city of Aurora showcased its completion of the park's first phase.

"Welcome to Aurora Park at Geauga Lake," Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said. "There were many days over the last decade that I wasn't sure it would ever happen, but we are here and it's because of an incredible team of people from my staff to contractors, designers, council, which has supported the project all the way along. The community has been incredible."

This property has sat closed to the public and vacant since 2016 following the closure of Wildwater Kingdom.

Prior to that, SeaWorld claimed the area, but closed in 2000.

Watch previous News 5 coverage:

'It brings back vivid memories': Aurora begins 47-acre park development at Geauga Lake

It wasn't until 2024 that the city closed on the more than 47 acres of land, which cost $5.3 million, according to the mayor. Womer Benjamin said it was paid for in cash.

RELATED: 'It brings back vivid memories': Aurora begins 47-acre park development at Geauga Lake

ARPA funds were available to purchase the property, and then came a $12 million bond the city will pay off over time. The bond will help facilitate the cost of construction.

The state also set aside $1 million for the city of Aurora in its capital budget to help fund a beach in Phase 2.

Womer Benjamin said construction began in early 2026.

Phase 1A has just wrapped up and now allows the community access to a pavilion, kayak and boat access ramps, seating and picnic areas, restrooms, and a pier.

"We restored two of the SeaWorld gatehouse pavilions. We have a rocket ship from Geauga Lake Park. We have the Raging Wolf Bob's car from one of the roller coasters. We have a big Geauga Lake sign. There's lots to have to not only be nostalgic about, but also to build new memories," Womer Benjamin said.

Future phases call for the wave pool to reopen as a regular pool, a rock climbing area, an amphitheater, sports courts and fields, and more.

The mayor anticipates an accessible play area incorporating a ride from Wildwater Kingdom to be finished in 2027.

Additional road paving and restrooms will also be completed next year, according to Womer Benjamin.

The following phase, 2A, will include a public beach.

"An incredible accomplishment," the mayor called the project.

News 5 Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin told News 5 she sees at least 40 people working at the site each day, as it inches closer to opening.

RELATED: From abandoned eyesore to destination: The first wave of Aurora's park at the old SeaWorld opens this October