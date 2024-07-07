Parma getting a new pink flamingo statue

For six weeks now, the Parma Script Sign has been all alone. Back in May, three men stole the flamingo that was next to it.

RELATED: Parma police arrest 3 men accused of allegedly damaging city's flamingo

The 7-foot-tall statue was donated by resident Bob Funk in honor of his wife, who passed away from breast cancer and has become the city's unofficial mascot.

Well, this morning, we are following through and have some good news to share— a new flamingo is on its way!

City Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Congressman Max Miller have purchased a replacement.

RELATED: 3 men sentenced for vandalizing iconic Parma flamingo statue

"We haven't heard when the exact ship date for that is gonna be, but once I do, I, I believe we're gonna do like a rededication in memory of Bob Funk's wife and daughter who he originally purchased it for," Kussmaul said.

Of course, we will be there to cover that event when it happens.

The flamingo is Parma's unofficial mascot, representing the city while raising breast cancer awareness. We told you about the city embracing the bird last October.

There is finally a giant pink flamingo statute in Parma

RELATED: Giant pink flamingo statue officially arrives in Parma, draws emotion over breast cancer tribute