Pothole-riddled Parma road gets paved

PARMA, Ohio — After years of cracks, bumps, and potholes, Sierra Oval in Parma is now paved.

Parma's Services Department paved the road at the end of July. It's a welcome change for residents like Laura Volkar.

"It was awful," she said. "Especially the last couple of years."

News 5 first reported on the pothole-riddled road in March 2025. Residents had reached out to us to get some answers. They stated that the road's poor conditions affected them both physically and financially.

Parma residents sick of decades' worth of potholes on Sierra Oval

"It's like riding on a washboard," one resident said. "In the winter part, it gets ten times worse."

We reached out to the city, which stated that Sierra Oval would be one of 40 roads slated for paving this year, and they kept their word. Crews finished paving the road by the end of July.

"It gives us a sense of relief to know that we've taken care of it," said Tony Vanello, director of Public Service with the City of Parma.

Crews have been repairing and repaving roads since April, and they've just hit the halfway point on their goal of paving 40 roads this year. The public services department will continue to make dramatic road transformations until November or before the onset of cold weather.

As more and more road repair requests make their way to Vanello, he knows his work is far from over.

"For every street that we complete," he said. "There's another group of residents waiting for theirs to be next."