Restoration work officially begins Monday at St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Construction equipment will roll into Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood on Monday as work begins to restore the fire-damaged St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral.

The fire on May 28, 2024, caused millions of dollars in damage. Flames — and the water used to extinguish them — damaged the roof, attic, iconic copper domes, and worship space, including many sacred relics. Investigators ruled the fire accidental, caused by roofers performing repairs.

Father Jan Cizmar said he is excited about this significant step forward. He explained that the initial phase of reconstruction will involve removing two medium-sized domes and installing scaffolding as work begins on the new roof and attic.

The goal, he said, is to have parishioners back in the sanctuary by Easter 2027.

The building is more than 110 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In June 2025, I visited the church and spoke with the team leading the reconstruction effort. At the time, Cizmar said, “It’s been a journey — for me, for the congregation, and for the entire restoration team.”

St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral's reconstruction in full swing

When asked whether he could see light at the end of the tunnel, he responded, “Yes. Most definitely.”

The overall reconstruction project is expected to cost between $7 million and $10 million. Fundraising efforts are ongoing.

On Sunday, March 22, the church will hold a special prayer service on the cathedral’s front steps ahead of the restoration work.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.