RTA proposes service cuts, raising concerns for Northeast Ohio riders

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is proposing service reductions as it works to close a budget shortfall, a move that could impact how thousands of riders get to work, school and medical appointments.

The proposal includes eliminating or reducing lower-ridership routes and suspending some services, including the Waterfront Line.

According to RTA, the Waterfront Line averages fewer than one rider per direction per day when there are no major events downtown.

Some of the most significant impacts could be felt in routes serving East Cleveland, a community already facing financial challenges under state receivership.

RTA officials say the cuts are aimed at addressing rising costs while maintaining operations. The agency expects about a 3% reduction in service and says it does not anticipate layoffs.

“Since we are anticipating a 3% service cut, we are reducing how we bring people in so for a 3% service cut there would not need to be a layoff of operators to do that,” RTA official Joel Freilich said in a meeting last month.

Still, advocates warn that the changes could have serious consequences for riders who depend on public transit daily.

“If you rely on public transit getting to work, missing the bus and waiting another 30 or 60 minutes can really mean losing your job or not. Missing your medical appointments,” said Jenna Thomas, with Clevelanders for Public Transit.

Transit advocates say those impacts could disproportionately affect low-income riders and communities that rely heavily on public transportation.

RTA is holding public hearings and accepting feedback through the end of the month. A final decision is expected in early May, with any approved changes potentially taking effect later this summer.

Officials encourage riders to share their input as the agency finalizes its plans.

For more information on how, click here.

