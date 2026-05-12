Sherwin-Williams unveils new, finished addition to Cleveland skyline

CLEVELAND — Six years in the making, the Sherwin-Williams building has finally been unveiled in downtown Cleveland.

Sherwin-Williams announces world headquarters to stay in Cleveland

RELATED: Sherwin-Williams announces world headquarters to stay in Cleveland

The building, located across the street from Public Square on Sherwin Way, is roughly 1 million square feet and 36 stories, making it the fourth-tallest building in Cleveland and the sixth-tallest in Ohio.

While News 5 was unable to tour the facility on Monday, Sherwin-Williams CEO Heidi Petz said it's designed specifically for its employees to dive into individuality and teamwork.

"This grand opening marks a defining moment in the Company’s 160-year history,” said Petz. “Our new global headquarters is a strategic investment in our people, our customers and our hometown. It reflects who we are today and how we intend to lead in the future. Most importantly, it strengthens how we support the teams closest to our customers, every day and in every market.”

The building includes a learning and development center, gym, wellness space and a connections cafe.

Petz said there are "me spaces" and "we spaces" for employees to either work alone or with others.

It also includes a multi-level attached parking garage.

Petz said 90% of the construction materials came from Sherwin-Williams.

"Many of you know when it came time to building, we chose Cleveland intentionally," Petz said at Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "It positions Sherwin-Williams for what comes next on our journey."

The global headquarters will attract more than 3,000 employees, according to Petz.

Petz said Sherwin-Williams is committed to bringing in more jobs and making a long-term economic impact.

The sound of that is music to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's ears as he called the unveiling on Monday "a great day in the great City of Cleveland."

Bibb said the city's commitment to the company moving forward is continued investments in the downtown area and public safety.

"I'm just so proud that this company is and will always be headquartered in the great city of Cleveland, Ohio," Bibb said.

Bibb wasn't the only politician to be in attendance at Monday's ceremony. It also attracted Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin, Gov. Mike DeWine and several others.

Ronayne said he's excited for the future of Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland.

"We are grateful for your commitment to your community," he said.

Gov. DeWine said Monday is a great sign of life in downtown Cleveland.

"When you can change the skyline and build a building as magnificent as this, it's very important, and to have it right downtown, right here, it's a great day. It's a great day to celebrate Cleveland," Gov. DeWine said.

He imagines Sherwin-Williams' presence will revitalize Downtown Cleveland in no time.

"Think of these thousands and thousands of workers who come in and out of this building every single day. That's a big boost for Downtown Cleveland, big boost for the city, great boost for Ohio," he said. "I think when you have all the employees here back, they're back five days a week, and so when you have that much traffic coming into this city, that helps. That's what it's all about, you know, people are eating Downtown, they're doing things Downtown. It's very important."

Gov. DeWine said the $100 million in public incentives signed off by Cleveland in 2020 for Sherwin-Williams to headquarter in Cleveland did indeed pay off.

"It's so very important for us not only to attract companies to Ohio but to keep the iconic companies that we have. As I told Jon Husted when we were negotiating this deal, I said, 'We can't lose this, you know, Cleveland without Sherwin-Williams, that's not good.' What has happened is not only do we retain Sherwin-Williams, we get this magnificent building, and we get this massive amount of new money invested right here in Cleveland," Gov. DeWine said.

Moving forward, the governor hopes Sherwin-Williams' calling Cleveland its global home will send a powerful message to other Fortune 500 companies.

"Come to Ohio. This is a stable state. Our taxes are low. This is a state that has an abundance of water. It's a great place to live. The quality of life here doesn't get any better than right here in Ohio," Gov. DeWine said.

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