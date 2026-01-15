Snow Heroes step up to help Clevelanders when flakes pile up; help still needed

CLEVELAND — No capes required— just shovels.

The City of Cleveland, along with its Department on Aging, launched the Snow Heroes program in December.

It matches volunteers with seniors and those with disabilities who need help clearing snow at their homes within 48 hours of three or more inches of snowfall.

When it was launched, I told you about the city’s quest for volunteers. Thursday, I got to see the operation during its first big test of the season.

Certainly, winter isn’t everyone’s favorite, but some don’t pay it any attention.

“ I think snow, sledding, tobogganing… I think it’s really great,” said Sean McNamara, a volunteer with the Snow Heroes program and a junior at St. Ignatius High School.

He was layered up outside the home of Linda Bradley on the city’s west side, clearing her sidewalk, porch, and driveway.

“All it takes is just 20-25 minutes just to be able to do something good for someone else,” he said.

He’s one of about 60 volunteers who signed up to help and underwent a background check paid for by the city.

Bradley said without the help, she’d be lost.

“I couldn’t do it,” Bradley said. “I’d be snowed in if that was the case.”

Bradley is in her late 70s and has heart and eye health challenges. She said having a clear path to her car is about safety and the freedom to get where she needs to go.

“My husband just passed away, and I was like lost. So, having him (Sean) come… I know he’s dependable,” Bradley said.

The city started the program to supplement the snow removal services that city workers and contractors already provide for about 1,000 residents.

“As of today we matched 82 seniors with volunteers,” said Mary McNamara, director of Aging with the City of Cleveland. “We’re really thrilled for the first year, but I’ll be honest, I could use another 82 volunteers.”

There are about 60 volunteers on the books, since some help more than one resident.

Mary said as people learn about the program, they’re excited to get involved.

“Of course the labor we so appreciate people helping, but I think it’s the connection and knowing they have identified someone in their neighborhood who needs help."

Mary said it’s also about keeping seniors safe from the potential hazards of shoveling.

“It’s about protecting people’s hearts. It’s about fall prevention,” Mary said. “It’s also about keeping sidewalks clear for everybody.”

Sean is one of the volunteers who helps two residents in his neighborhood. He said he walks away knowing a simple act truly mattered.

“He’s like an angel to me,” Bradley said.

To learn more about the Snow Heroes program and to sign up, visit the city’s website. Schools, church groups, and other organizations are encouraged to volunteer.

City of Cleveland You can sign up to volunteer on the city's website. The city pays for background checks.

The Department on Aging also provided a copy of its winter resources brochure, highlighting critical information:

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.