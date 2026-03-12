'Some progress' being made on the future of Midway Mall

While News 5 has learned a new grocery store is coming to Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, we’ve also learned 'some progress' is being made at Midway Mall in Elyria.

Recently, I went into the mall to see what it looks like now.

Born and raised in Lorain, I remember when it was the place to be, especially as a teenager.

Seeing so many stores closed and more mall walkers than shoppers, it's truly eye-opening.

I spoke with a woman who lives in Lorain County as she was waiting for the mall to open. She too reminisced about the old days.

“Oh, it was busy, I mean people were coming and going and it was nice,” said Mildred Anderson. “I wish they'd do something, they keep saying this one and that one has bought it and whatever and then next week you read a different story, so I wish they'd make up their minds.”

In December, News 5 reported that a deal with a buyer fell through.

In a statement, the executive director of Lorain County Port Authority, James Miller, said in part.:

“We don’t have any new developments with respect to the Midway Mall to discuss. We continue to have discussions with various parties regarding the purchase of the mall and have made some progress, but are not in a position to elaborate further.”

As we get more information, News 5 will keep you updated.