Strongsville Crash victim's sister urges lawmakers to pass 'Dom and Davion's Law' to protect families

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio woman is turning her unimaginable grief into a push for legislative change and justice.

Following renewed attention surrounding the Netflix documentary "The Crash," Christine Russo — the sister of late Strongsville crash victim Dominic Russo — has launched a viral petition calling for tougher laws aimed at preventing violent offenders from profiting from notoriety and fame tied to their crimes.

Christine Russo is working with the Flanagan family and lawmakers to make this happen.

The proposal, called “Dom and Davion’s Law: Victims Before Influencers,” seeks to modernize the now-dated Son of Sam laws for the social media and influencer era.

Russo’s younger brother and his friend, Davion Flanagan, were killed in July 2022 after Mackenzie Shirilla intentionally drove nearly 100 miles per hour into a Strongsville building, according to prosecutors.

Shirilla was convicted and sentenced to two concurrent prison terms of 15 years to life.

Full video: Sentencing for Mackenzie Shirilla, found guilty of murder for fatal 2022 car crash

RELATED: 19-year-old woman given 2 concurrent life sentences for fatal 2022 crash that killed 2

Now, as online conversations surrounding the case continue to explode after Netflix’s release of The Crash, Christine Russo says families like hers are being re-traumatized while convicted offenders potentially gain attention, influence, and future financial opportunities.

“My family has a voice,” Russo said. “We’ve sat back silently for four years.”

According to the petition, current Son of Sam laws were written decades before platforms like TikTok, YouTube, podcasts, livestreaming, and crowdfunding became profitable digital industries.

Russo says the legal system needs to adapt to current times.

The petition calls for legislation that would: prohibit convicted violent offenders from profiting through monetized social media accounts, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and paid appearances tied to their crimes,

prevent offenders from using third-party accounts, fan pages, or management companies to receive indirect benefits, allow proceeds connected to crime-related notoriety to be redirected toward restitution or victim compensation and expand existing laws to address digital-era loopholes.

“No victim’s family should have to watch the person who killed their loved one turn that crime into attention, followers, donations, sponsorships, merchandise, paid interviews, documentaries, social media income or other paid benefits,” Russo said.

Russo also says Shirilla has allegedly discussed plans after lock-up.

“The only thing she’s concerned about is becoming famous — especially on social media,” Russo said. “After she killed my brother and Davion, she laid in the hospital bed within hours, making TikToks and posting on Instagram about becoming a model.”

She added, “It’s the thought of her becoming rich and famous off killing my brother and his friend Davion — I can’t even explain or put into words how that feels.”

The online petition continues to gain traction across social media.

It's collected tens of thousands of signatures in just days while sparking widespread discussion about whether current laws adequately protect victims’ families in the digital age.

Ohio lawmakers are also taking notice.

State Representative Cindy Abrams issued a statement supporting House Bill 505, which aims to strengthen Ohio’s Son of Sam protections.

“House Bill 505 will update Ohio’s Son of Sam laws and close a legal loophole that turns tragedy into a spectacle. As a society, we have a moral obligation to uphold the law and should not engage in crowdfunding efforts that support potentially violent criminals.”

Russo says the effort is about more than just her family.

“We are all victims in this — except for Mackenzie,” Russo said.

She hopes to eventually expand the advocacy effort into schools and community outreach programs focused on teen safety, toxic relationships and awareness.

The petition was created in collaboration with Silver Lining of Hope Incorporated, a non-profit victim advocacy organization.

Russo also says proceeds connected to her advocacy work and podcast, The Big Sister: Unhinged, will support victim education and awareness efforts.

To follow Christine's journey and her podcast, click here.