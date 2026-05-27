Mackenzie Shirilla: A look back at the fatal 2022 crash gaining national attention

A newly released Netflix documentary, "The Crash," has put a national spotlight on a Northeast Ohio tragedy that left two young men dead in 2022.

The documentary details the case surrounding Mackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted of purposefully killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, after she drove her vehicle at speeds near 100 mph and crashed into a Strongsville building.

New Netflix documentary dives into high-speed crash that killed 2 young men in Strongsville in 2022

RELATED: New Netflix documentary dives into high-speed crash that killed 2 young men in Strongsville in 2022

News 5 covered these events as they unfolded, and here is a look back at what happened.

The fatal crash

On the morning of July 31, 2022, Strongsville police officers responded to the intersection of Progress and Alameda drives in response to a single-vehicle crash.

A black Toyota Camry with heavy damage was found to have crashed into a building, with Flanagan, 19, Russo, 20, and Shirilla, who was 17 years old at the time, inside the vehicle.

Strongsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene and extricated all three occupants from the vehicle. Shirilla was life-flighted to a nearby hospital. Flanagan and Russo were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following the crash, the Strongsville community mourned the loss of the two young men.

A memorial began to grow at the crash site, and classmates and loved ones returned to the scene to grieve together.

2 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Strongsville on Sunday morning

RELATED: Strongsville mourns loss of two teens

Teen driver at fault

In early November 2022, Shirilla, who was the driver in the high-speed crash, was arrested and charged with the following:



Murder

Felonious assault

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Drug possession

Possessing criminal tools

Court documents alleged that Shirilla "did purposely cause the death" of the two teens by crashing the vehicle she was driving.

At trial, prosecutors argued the crash stemmed from a toxic relationship between Shirilla and Russo. Key evidence included the car’s black box, which showed that Shirilla fully pressed down on the accelerator and never braked.

In August 2023, Shirilla was found guilty on all counts in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

19-year-old Strongsville woman found guilty for 2022 crash that left two teens dead

RELATED: 19-year-old Strongsville woman found guilty for 2022 crash that left two teens dead

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo sentenced Shirilla to two life sentences for the murders, served concurrently. Shirilla is serving a minimum of 15 years in prison for the two concurrent life sentences.

RELATED: 19-year-old woman given 2 concurrent life sentences for fatal 2022 crash that killed 2

During the victim impact statements given by Russo's and Flanagan's families, there were pleas for the judge to order the sentences to run consecutively and that Shirilla spend the maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

“I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence,” Judge Russo said before announcing Shirilla’s sentence in 2023. “But I don’t believe that would be an appropriate sentence because I do believe that Mackenzie will not be out in 15 years.”

Watch Shirilla's sentencing:

Full video: Sentencing for Mackenzie Shirilla, found guilty of murder for fatal 2022 car crash

The prosecution argued that Shirilla had no remorse, showing videos of her attending concerts and college parties following the fatal crash — something Shirilla's mother said she encouraged her to do.

"She just needed a second of fun for losing her whole world," Natalie Shirilla said during the sentencing in 2023. "I am asking you for leniency because this was a tragic accident she does not remember."

The defense argued that the videos shown by the prosecution were taken before Shirilla was incarcerated, and read two letters from the juvenile corrections facility stating Shirilla has shown improvement and described her as a "model inmate."

"They also both say they observed her grow as a person, that she's taken every single class possible, both culinary and college, that she's been a model inmate, the letters say, and that she's exhibited what they call the highest level of behavior," James McDonnell said during the sentencing.

Before learning her fate, Shirilla apologized for the pain she caused.

"I am just so sorry," Shirilla said in 2023. "I am heartbroken. I loved Dom and Davion. We were all friends, and Dom was my soulmate. I wish I could take all your pain away, and I am so sorry."

Almost two years after she was convicted, Shirilla filed an appeal, which the Ohio Supreme Court denied.

RELATED: Appeal denied for 19-year-old convicted for 2022 crash that killed 2 in Strongsville

Shirilla has continued to fight her conviction and recently filed a new appeal.

Who were Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan?

In the years following the devastating crash, Russo and Flanagan's families have worked to keep their legacies alive.

Russo was the youngest of seven children.

"He was always the one who made us smile; he always had the biggest smile on his face," Russo's brother Frank told News 5 after the crash.

Russo Family Dominic Russo posing for a photo.

His older sister, Christine, said she is never far from photos of him.

"He was like my baby,” Christine said. “I was 13 years older than him, so I helped raise him.”

Christine told News 5's Damon Maloney in May of 2026 that Russo was a great uncle to her children and had a love for basketball and shoes.

"Huge shoe fanatic from a very young age,” Christine said. “He was very particular about his clothing and style."

A few weeks ago, Christine started a podcast called "The Big Sister: Unhinged," where she discusses the case and the little brother she’ll never forget, along with raising awareness for domestic violence.

Flanagan and his sisters were adopted by their parents, Jaime and Scott, at a young age. They said their son was a protective big brother who was close with the girls.

Jaime and Scott described their son as a standout athlete.

“He could pick up any sport and be good at it from the start. So he was mainly focused on football. That was his passion,” Scott said in 2023.

News 5 Viewer Davion Flanagan

Flanagan was the starting running back for Strongsville High School, but he found a passion for cutting hair and planned to attend barber school.

“He was self-taught, but he ended up being the barber for the entire high school football team, including the coaching staff,” Scott said in 2023.

Jaime and Scott said their son was also known for his generosity and warmth.

“He didn’t have cliques. Anyone who wanted his heart and his time, he was going to be there for them,” Scott said in 2023.

Flanagan's family established a scholarship at Allstate Hairstyling and Barber College in 2023 to help cover tuition costs for students pursuing the path he had hoped to take.

RELATED: 'We want to carry on that heart:' Strongsville family creates scholarship in honor of son killed in crash

'The Crash' on Netflix

The documentary detailing the 2022 crash was released on May 15 and has since garnered attention from viewers nationwide.

According to Netflix's official news site, Tudum, "The Crash" remains in the platform's top 10 on its English film list, rising to No. 1 during its second week.

Netflix said the true crime documentary has amassed over 27 million views since its release.

The documentary consists of interviews with members of Russo's and Flanagan's families, friends, law enforcement, Shirilla's parents and Shirilla herself.

Following the new attention surrounding Shirilla and the case, Christine has launched a viral petition calling for tougher laws aimed at preventing violent offenders from profiting from notoriety and fame tied to their crimes.

Why a Strongsville crash victim's sister wants a new law to protect families

RELATED: Strongsville crash victim's sister urges lawmakers to pass 'Dom and Davion's Law' to protect families

She is working with Flanagan's family and lawmakers to pass "Dom and Davion’s Law: Victims Before Influencers," which aims to modernize the now-dated "Son of Sam" laws for the social media and influencer era.

“No victim’s family should have to watch the person who killed their loved one turn that crime into attention, followers, donations, sponsorships, merchandise, paid interviews, documentaries, social media income or other paid benefits,” Christine told News 5's Mike Holden in May 2026.