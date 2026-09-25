The Legacy Hotel in Medina expected to open sometime in November

MEDINA, Ohio — A new multi-million-dollar hotel in Medina is just a couple of weeks away from opening.

“It gives me incredible pride ultimately to be standing here today a month or two from opening,” said the CEO of Autonomy Capital Group and The Legacy Hotel Developer, Jason Stevenson.

Last October, News 5 showed you the inside of The Legacy Hotel.

RELATED LINK: Here's your first look inside The Legacy Hotel in Medina

Since then, Stevenson said a lot has changed as we walked through the 77-room hotel on Thursday.

“The hotel rooms are just about done. You can see we got everything done here but linens,” said Stevenson.

While a few areas are almost finished, other rooms were filled with boxes, construction materials and plastic wrap, so as you can imagine, there’s still work to be done before the Marriott Tribute Portfolio property is complete in early to mid-November.

“It’s an incredible place. You know it’s a special location here in Medina,” said Stevenson.

Located within walking distance of Medina Public Square, Stevenson said the hotel isn’t just for guests. He said what they’re building is for the community too with three places to eat and drink.

“We’ve also got several private spaces; a library, event space for small outings, corporate events and we’ve got a full-service event centered that can host up to 200 people, so this is more than just a 77-room hotel. It’s all of those things and a hotel,” said Stevenson.

That’s why Craig Watkins said he’s excited for The Legacy Hotel to open.

“They’re going to do a really nice job here, and I think they’re going to attract a lot of business. I really do,” said Watkins.

Beyond its attractions, Stevenson hopes the hotel will bring more jobs to the community.

“It’ll be at least 100 people on a day-to-day basis that work here so it’s a big deal to us,” said Stevenson.

As far as parking and congestion concerns, Stevenson said developers created three entrances to balance traffic along with adding 130 new parking spots.