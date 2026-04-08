The Perfect Match: Veteran organization continues saving lives through kidney donations

CLEVELAND — News 5 is Following-Through and highlighting the gift of life and the growing impact of a non-profit working to save veterans' lives nationwide — and right here in Northeast Ohio.

It’s been more than three years since we first introduced you to DOVE Transplant — short for "Donor Outreach for Veterans."

Cleveland area military veteran seeks kidney transplant following News 5 Story

RELATED: Cleveland area military veteran seeks kidney transplant following News 5 Story

The organization is dedicated to helping veterans find living kidney donors.

Today, that mission is gaining even more momentum.

April marks National Donate Life Month, with Military Appreciation Month just around the corner in May — making this a critical time to raise awareness.

The organization is calling on more people to step forward — both veterans in need and individuals willing to become living kidney donors.

Previous coverage from News 5, along with national exposure on The Tamron Hall Show, has already helped connect veterans with lifesaving matches.

News 5 story increases possible matches for kidney donation at nonprofit helping veterans

RELATED: News 5 story increases possible matches for kidney donation at nonprofit helping veterans

According to DOVE Transplant, more than 100,000 people nationwide are waiting for an organ transplant.

About 2,000 of those are believed to be veterans.

The organization is currently seeking donors for 360 registered veterans.

Since launching in 2020, the nonprofit has made major strides: 77 total kidney transplants completed, 28 transplants in 2025 alone and more than 800 potential donors screened last year.

That’s a significant jump from early 2023, when the group had just completed its 25th transplant.

Founder and Executive Director Sharyn Kreitzer says the key is awareness.

“The generosity and kindness is abundant in our communities. It’s just that people need to be engaged. They need to be aware. They need to be mobilized," Kreitzer said.

Kreitzer, a former social worker for dialysis patients and then later at a VA transplant center, started the nonprofit after witnessing veterans struggle.

In some cases, she says they would die while waiting for transplants.

“I’m really a matchmaker and a validator for people who want to give the gift this way," Kreitzer said.

News 5 previously introduced viewers to Air Force Reserve Veteran John Anderson, an Ohio native whose kidneys failed after he became septic.

After his wife saw a news report on DOVE, they successfully found a living donor.

“I feel like I’m 30 years younger now,” Anderson said.

Today, he’s thriving — even riding his bike up to 50 miles a day — and advocating for the organization alongside his donor.

Kreitzer says the ultimate goal is simple.

She is looking to eliminate the wait-list entirely.

“Right now, I have 360 veterans. My overall goal is getting to a zero wait list," Kreitzer said.

The organization is continuing to expand, with multiple transplants already completed early this year and more in the pipeline.

There are also discussions about expanding beyond kidney donations — potentially including liver transplants in the future — which could even lead to a new name.

"We are in very early talks with that. But we could shift from being called DOVE to LOVE. We will see what happens," Kreitzer said.

DOVE Transplant says the need is constant, but so is the willingness of people to step up and give.

To support DOVE's mission and sign up to become a living donor or a veteran recipient, click here.