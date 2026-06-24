'There are a lot of Beverlys out there'

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — For the first time in a long time, Beverly Thomas can walk through her backyard and feed the birds.

The 79-year-old Willoughby woman and retired nurse was summoned to court earlier this month for failure to maintain her property. Thomas said she can no longer care for her property because of arthritis and tremors. On a fixed income, she said she cannot afford to pay for landscaping or legal bills.

A 79-year-old nurse helped others for decades. Now she fears going to jail over her yard.

RELATED: A 79-year-old nurse helped others for decades. Now she fears going to jail over her yard.

Just days after her story first aired, a group of strangers converged on her home to help. Volunteers spent days pulling weeds and hauling away garbage. Progress is being made at Thomas' home, but her situation shed light on a broader issue facing senior citizens.

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Christopher Hall is the chief operating officer for the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging. He saw the story and knew his organization needed to get involved. In 2017, the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging Foundation was created. June Taylor heads it up.

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"We really were anticipating the need down the road of all these individuals throughout our five-county region that may need help because there is that gap between what they receive and what they actually need," Taylor said.

The foundation helps with food, safety, transportation and social connection, allowing seniors to stay in their homes. In Thomas' case, they are stepping in to help as well.

"I know that she has a GoFundMe account going on right now and we're actually willing to match it up to $3,000," Hall said.

When we told Thomas the news, her reaction was immediate.

"I'm glad I was sitting down. I would have fainted. I started to cry last night for all the help that has come my way," Thomas said.

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Norburt Sanek is leading the volunteer effort. He said the response has come from across the country.

Sanek said the yard will be cleaned up before Thomas' next court appearance next month. He said the money raised through the GoFundMe will be put to good use.

"The removal of the tree is the biggest expense, $4,200. Then the security system and the rest goes to the garden," Sanek said.

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The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging has a message for any senior citizen who needs help:

"We would tell them to reach out as early as possible," Taylor said. Any senior citizen in need of help should call 216-621-0303."

"We all need help at some point in time," Hall said.