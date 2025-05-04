They were forced to transfer colleges because their school closed. Now they're graduating.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — In early 2024, college rugby player Xavier Allen didn’t expect he would be walking the stage at Walsh University’s graduation.

“I worked so hard to get here, and I’m just glad it all came together,” said Allen.

Transferring to Walsh University was never a part of his plan until his school, Notre Dame College, announced they were closing at the end of his junior year.

“Notre Dame College closing was one of the hardest things that I ever had to go through, but i think that it made us who we needed to be. And we faced adversity to get here, and I am just so proud of everyone who came here from Notre Dame College that made it,” said Allen.

The announcement that Notre Dame College was closing after the spring semester, citing significant debt, rising costs and declining enrollment, left many students without a place to call home, like college soccer player Ignacio Olguim.

“It was tough being a student athlete and an international student. So, I had to find a school that would fit my soccer career, my academic career and a place where I could also receive all my credits. But Walsh made everything smoother in the transition to finish my degree,” said Olguim.

The students were promised a 100% transfer of all earned credits, and the University matched their net tuition cost. Saturday, Walsh University was proud to celebrate the achievements of its first graduates who transferred from Notre Dame College.

Among the students who transferred was the entire nationally ranked Notre Dame College Rugby team. Allen says that without a pre-season, the season started off rocky, but with community support, things quickly turned around.

“It all came alive the first Belmont Abbey game when we saw the support from the Walsh staff and Walsh students. They all came out in the rain at 7 p.m. and showed out for us and cheered for us. They supported us throughout the entire year, and we are so grateful for everyone,” said Allen.

Although this is not where they saw their college career ending, the students are grateful they had each other.

“I feel like if we would have graduated Notre Dame, we would’ve been happier rather. A lot of us were sad today, but I am just glad we were able to be together,” said graduate Jayme Zoeckler.