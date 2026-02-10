University Circle is the next neighborhood going through parking changes

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's new street parking program is set to start in University Circle this week.

Some time this week, city crews plan on activating ParkMobile along the following streets first:



Magnolia Drive

Hazel Drive

Bellflower Road

Juniper Road

Wade Oval

Circle Drive

In these locations, meter parking will still be available in addition to ParkMobile.

That won't be the case on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. ParkMobile will have to be used there.

The city said there will be a 2-week grace period where people will receive warnings instead of fines.

The new parking program started in January. Downtown Cleveland and Ohio City were the first neighborhoods to start the program. It eliminated free weekend parking and increased parking rates to $1.50 per hour.

The city says parking will be available in the Hingetown neighborhood in the coming weeks. Metered parking will only be on the south side of Detroit between West 28th and 29th Streets.

In December, Lucas Reeve, a senior advisor with the City of Cleveland, said the new method should curb illegal parking while also staying competitive with other cities.

Parking Downtown will cost you more in the new year; hours being extended

"Many of the other cities sometimes charge $2 or $3 per hour," Reeve said. "We really wanted to make sure in our modernizing process here, we were kind of threading the needle between creating that greater level of accessibility for folks, while at the same time making parking affordable."

As the new program completes its first month, some Downtown businesses say the parking changes are hurting their bottom lines.

We spoke with Danny's Deli owner Sam Gerges. He said the new ParkMobile signs line his deli on West 17th Street and Saint Claire Avenue. He said older customers can't pay for the parking with their flip phones. Customers coming in for a quick pick-up order receive parking tickets.

Gerges said customers have told him directly that they can't visit anymore because the new system is too much of a problem. He said he would like to see the return of meters or, at least, get some spaces for free 15-minute parking.

"I don't know what to do," Gerges said. "I can't stand outside and tell people every day where to park and stuff. It's frustrating. If I were to go out to eat and get a ticket, I would be frustrated with myself."