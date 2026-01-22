What's next for former Newton D. Baker school site in Cleveland? Your feedback wanted

CLEVELAND — When schools close in Cleveland, more often than not, the building sits empty and falls further into disrepair, and it stirs up debate about how to best turn them into something useful.

Next week, there’s a community meeting to discuss the future of the former Newton D. Baker School of Arts on the city’s west side.

I stopped by the Kamm’s Corners neighborhood Thursday morning to get a look at the property.

A chain-link fence surrounds the old school, and the building’s windows and doors are boarded up to help keep it secure.

It’s been the case since last summer, when a News 5 viewer sent me photographs of the property—worried about its future.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District previously told me redevelopment options or possibly selling the property are on the table.

While some people I spoke to haven’t given the site much thought, others have a few ideas.

Travis Dwyer-Gutman lives near the former school. She has two kids and didn’t like seeing the school shutter.

“It was sad,” Dwyer-Gutman said. “I think that having a school in the neighborhood just brings a sense of warmth to the community, so it was sad to see it go.”

She has a few ideas about what could go into the space.

“I would definitely say put a gazebo; put a playground in,” Dwyer-Gutman said. “Have somewhere the kids can go… a safe place where the kids can go and play and be outside more.”

When I told her it could be repurposed into housing or another school, she quickly responded, saying, “I mean housing’s great, but I would say revamp the school or put in a playground. Put in somewhere where the neighborhood can come together and be a neighborhood again.”

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development group and Cleveland City Councilmember Charles Slife are hosting a meeting. They want to hear from residents about how the property can be reimagined to benefit the community.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Cretan Party Center, located at 3853 W. 168th St.

No timetable has been given on when a decision will be made about the site.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers’ Union, encourages people to show up and be honest about their thoughts. She said it would be in the district’s best interest to truly listen.

"I think that truly the options are unlimited based on what the needs of the community are. I think the most important part though, is that it is the voice of the people who live there helping make that decision about what they're going to do with that space and that they don't leave that building just sitting there vacant,” Obrenski said.

How this came to be

I’ve been covering Newton D. Baker School of Arts since last spring.

That’s when parents and teachers began a public fight to keep the school open.

Crystal Taylor told me back then that her daughter really thrived at the school.

“Even when I moved to the east side with my mom, I still kept her here,” Taylor said to me last April. “I fought to keep her here. This is a really good school.”

The district said major issues with the roof led to flooding and mold, and it would be too costly to repair. CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan said it would cost about $30 million to fix.

And last April, the district’s board of education members voted to close Newton D. Baker following the school year.

It was an emotional end, but many remain hopeful that something good will rise.

