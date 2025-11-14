You asked, so we're checking in with Diane

CLEVELAND — SNAP benefits are again being paid out; a relief to so many who went without during the federal government shutdown.

Including Diane Howard, 75, of Cleveland.

Diane shared the hardship she was experiencing in an interview with ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir on Nov. 7.

News 5 heard from a lot of viewers following that story, asking about Diane and how they could help.

So, we wanted to follow up and see how Diane is doing now that the shutdown is over.

Diane is a long-time advocate for vulnerable communities in Cleveland.

She spoke with News 5 late last month during a Cuyahoga County media event prior to the SNAP gap to bring attention to the looming loss of those benefits for so many individuals and families here at home.

As a senior, Diane relies on the food assistance program. She receives $63 a month from SNAP, which she lost during the shutdown.

She told World News Tonight how she stretches that $63 at her discount grocery store and didn’t know how she’d make ends meet without the added assistance.

“I’m trying to hold on to God’s hands and his grace and his mercy, but it’s so hard,” Diane said in the Nov. 7 interview that aired on World News Tonight on News 5.

That interview touched a lot of viewers, with many reaching out to News 5 and asking about her.

We followed up with Diane Friday.

She told us her SNAP benefits have returned, albeit $3 short of her usual $63.

But what surprised Diane most was when we informed her of all the people who had emailed us asking about how she was doing and if they could help.

“Oh my God, I didn’t know,” said Diane, cupping her hands around her face, pausing in her response, and becoming emotional. “But I know now that people of the world today show love for the ones who are in poverty.”

Diane said she was touched.

She just received a gift card Friday from someone who saw the story, as well. She said it meant the world to her.

She said she continues to lean on prayer and her faith and said she is grateful and excited to be able to now buy food for Thanksgiving.

Diane is among 190,000 SNAP recipients in just Cuyahoga County.

If you need food assistance, we have a county-by-county breakdown of food banks and pantries for you.