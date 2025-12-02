'We hope to do Canton proud': Local a cappella group to perform at White House

CANTON, Ohio — Local a cappella group Vocal Fusion is so popular, even the White House is taking notice.

Created in 2023, Vocal Fusion is a group of 17 singers, most of whom graduated from Glen Oak High School. Ages range from 18 to 35.

"When you hear voices, standing out or sticking out, it's all about the blend," Joshua Boerner said. "It's all about being able to sound like one voice."

Boerner is a baritone in the group and is also the co-executive director of Vocal Fusion. When he's not singing, he works in IT.

Malcom Morgan, a tenor, is a nursing student at Kent State. He said he loves how everyone clicks in the group.

"It's kind of like butter in your ears, if you will," Morgan said. "It's like exactly what you need to hear, exactly what you want to experience when you hear music."

And the White House agrees.

Over the summer, Boerner's mother-in-law saw a social media post saying the White House was looking for performers for the holiday season, and Boerner thought, "Why not Vocal Fusion?"

"I filled out the application, sent in the reel, and as I was lying in bed on Labor Day, swiping through, and I get this email that pops up and says, 'Congratulations, you've been selected,'" Boerner said.

So this coming Saturday, Vocal Fusion will hit the road to the nation's capital, where the group will perform for two hours, treating tour groups inside the White House to some a cappella Christmas music.

"To be there, to experience it, to see it decorated, such a historical place," Boerner said. "It will be a really cool experience."

Morgan said the venue is still mind-blowing to him.

"I don't know how to feel because finals are next week, so I'm like I got to focus on finals, so it hasn't actually like hit me that we're going to the White House, but every time that I talked to people about it, they're like 'that is so cool,' and I'm like it really is cool," Morgan said.

The group hopes to hit all the right notes and create melodic memories.

"We're just really excited, and we hope to do Canton proud," Boerner said.

You can catch Vocal Fusion before its trip to the White House on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., performing at Light Up Canton in Centennial Plaza.

After the trip, the group will perform on Dec. 12 and 13 at the Canton Palace Theater.

Tickets are available on its website.