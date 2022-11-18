Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton areas

Tis the season to give back to the community, and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to receive a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

Urban Kutz Barbershop

Urban Kutz Barbershop is giving away free turkeys Sunday, Nov. 20 at all three of its locations: 11106 Detroit Ave.; 4491 Pearl Road.; and 6014 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland. The giveaway begins at 1 p.m. and will last until all the turkeys have been given away.

10th Annual A Good Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Over 1,000 turkeys will be given away at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Whitney Young School, 17900 Harvard Ave. For the tenth year, Accel Schools, the Ohio Department of Commerce, the Steph Floss Foundation and Z107.9 FM have partnered to provide turkeys to the community.

Accel Schools Turkey Giveaway

Accel Schools has more turkeys to give away. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Accel Schools is giving away 400 turkeys to Cleveland families. The giveaway will be held at Cleveland College Preparatory School at 4906 Fleet Ave. Turkeys will be first come, first serve.

Hope Day Turkey Giveaway

The Cleveland Hope Exchange in partnership with Journey Church is passing out 1,500 turkey meal kits that will not only include a turkey but all the trimmings like mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and more for a nice Thanksgiving dinner. The giveaway will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Lincoln Park Academy, 3185 West 41st St.

Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary church, 847 Lakewood Blvd. in Akron, is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Sunday, Nov. 20 after their 11 a.m. morning service. Attending service is not required. Recipients will be able to choose one large meat item and one pastry. Turkey, ham, pork loins and beef roasts are the meat items available, and they will be passed out on a first come, first serve basis. Find more information here.

Thanksgiving Mobile Pantry

Second Harvest Food Bank in partnership with the Lorain County Community College will host a special Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LCCC. Registration is required prior to attending.

Total Living Center Turkey Giveaway and Dinner

The Total Living Center, a charity organization in Canton, is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at its facility, 2221 9th St. SW. Enjoy a sit-down dinner and leave with a turkey while supplies last.

Catholic Charities Thanksgiving Hot Meals

Catholic Charities will prepare its annual hot meals for Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be two locations for those in need to enjoy a hot meal, the St. Augustine Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave., and the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1736 Superior Ave. Catholic Charities is also seeking volunteers to help make these meals a success. Find more info here.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Refuge Community Church

The Refuge Community Church, 4505 Broadview Road, will serve a community Thanksgiving meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

10th Annual Feed the Need

TownHall restaurant in Ohio City will host its 10th Annual Feed the Need event in partnership with the Cleveland Browns. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. TownHall, located at 1909 W. 25th, will pass out 4,000 turkey dinners with the help of Cleveland Browns players Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb.

Zion Lutheran Church Thanksgiving Community Dinner

There will be a free community turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Eagle Street in Fairport Harbor. Volunteers are needed for Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Find more information here.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank hot meal partner agencies

The food bank is working with more than 1,000 partner agencies to feed residents in need during this holiday season.

The food bank has compiled a list of dates, times and locations where you can go for a hot meal.

11/19 – Church of St. Rita, 11901 Oakfield Ave. Serving lunch from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

11/19 – New Freedom Ministries, 3476 E. 152nd St. Serving dinner from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

11/19-20, 11/24-27 – Five Pointes Senior Center, 813 East 152nd Street. Serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

11/19-11/26 – St. Herman’s Orthodox House of Hospitality, 4410 Franklin Blvd. Serving breakfast from 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. Serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Serving dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11/23 – Emmanuel Hot Meal Program, 7901 Quincy Avenue. Serving grab-and-go or drive-thru lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11/23 – Karpos Ministry, 242 N.State St. Painesville. Serving dinner from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

11/23 – St. Phillip Neri, 799 East 82nd Street. Serving grab-and-go or drive-thru lunch from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

11/22 – Lakewood Community Church, 15700 Detroit Ave. Serving grab-and-go or drive-thru dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11/24 – St. Boniface, 3555 W 54 th St. Serving grab-and-go dinner from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Serving grab-and-go dinner from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 11/26 – St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 8601 Wade Park Ave. Serving grab-and-go or drive-thru lunch from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

11/21-23 – West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Ave. Serving breakfast from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Serving lunch from 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

11/19, 26 – West Side Catholic Center, 3135 Lorain Ave. Serving dinner from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

