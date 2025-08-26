Why gas prices suddenly spiked in Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — At gas stations throughout Northeast Ohio, drivers have noticed the cost to fill up their tanks has spiked in recent days.

"You kind of wonder why when it jumps that much in week," said Dan Darrow of New Franklin.

Tom Chabouey, of Green, also took notice of the pain at the pump.

"I know when I've driven out of state, I'll see some that are lower than ours and you wonder why," he said. "But when they go up a lot, then you get a little concerned."

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy predicts the national gas price average for the Labor Day weekend to be about $3.15 per gallon, 14 cents lower than in 2024, and the lowest price at the pump for the holiday weekend since 2020.

However, states in the Great Lakes, including Ohio, have seen prices go up 25 to 45 cents a gallon.

"In fact, Ohio has seen the largest weekly increase of any state with prices up to $3.49," De Haan said.

At multiple gas stations in Summit County, a News 5 crew spotted prices between $3.39 and $3.49 per gallon on Tuesday.

So what's behind the rise in gas prices locally?

De Haan said operations at a BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, were disrupted after a severe thunderstorm and flooding, which ultimately impacted gas prices in many Midwest states.

"It was so problematic that for a period of four to five days after this flooding happened, the BP refinery was flaring and that's indicative of something going wrong at a refinery," De Haan said.

However, GasBuddy believes there is also good news. The Indiana refinery is restarting, and local gas prices should start to push back down into and beyond Labor Day.

"They could fall 10 to 15 cents between now and Labor Day, and you could see prices for most of the fall below that $3 a gallon mark," De Haan said.

Chabouey hopes for even better deals the rest of the year.

"Normally, we want to see $2.75, somewhere in that area would be a great price because it has been way higher than that over the previous four years," he said.

De Haan's advice for now is to be patient before you pump.

"Don't be in a hurry to get gas because those $3.49s by the weekend, you're probably going to see $3.39s, $3.25s. The wholesale price of gasoline is actually starting to really decline, so don't be in a hurry to fill up."