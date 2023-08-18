Wickliffe Police in SWAT stand off Thursday evening

The Wickliffe Police Department was involved in a SWAT situation Thursday evening.

Officers were seen in a SWAT-type standoff at a home on Ridgewick Drive. Police said one man was taken into custody.

No further details are available on the situation, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

