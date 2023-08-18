Watch Now
Wickliffe Police in SWAT stand off Thursday evening

swat stand off.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
swat stand off.jpg
Posted at 9:21 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 21:31:45-04

The Wickliffe Police Department was involved in a SWAT situation Thursday evening.

Officers were seen in a SWAT-type standoff at a home on Ridgewick Drive. Police said one man was taken into custody.

No further details are available on the situation, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

