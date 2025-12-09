Wife of former Cleveland Heights Mayor pleads guilty to criminal trespass charge

The wife of former Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Seren has been sentenced to two years' probation after she walked into a home uninvited.

In court on Monday, Natalie McDaniel pleaded guilty to a criminal trespass charge for the incident that occurred over the summer.

Doorbell camera footage showed McDaniel walking onto the home's front lawn, where she knelt next to a sign calling for her husband's recall and snapped a photo of it.

She then looked at the house before standing up and walking onto the front porch. McDaniel opened the door, stepped across the threshold of the front door and into the home. The clip includes audio, but no knock is heard.

McDaniel claimed that she went into the home to get contact information for the contractors working on the property.

As a part of her guilty plea, McDaniel was ordered not to contact the victim and to see a mental health professional.