Willoughby police responding to 'situation' on Lost Nation Road

An area on Lost Nation Road in Willoughby has been closed off in response to what police are calling a "situation."

Willoughby Police said that Lost Nation Road is closed between Reeves and Adkins roads. Motorists should plan an alternate route around the area.

Police didn't provide any further information.

Parent pickup at the nearby Grant Elementary School this afternoon won't be affected, but school buses may experience delays. Police said there is no active threat at the school.