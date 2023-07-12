Woman arrested for shooting, killing woman in East Cleveland Sunday morning

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing a 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland Sunday morning, police said.

At around 4:40 a.m. on July 9, East Cleveland officers responded to a call about a woman suffering a gunshot wound on Taylor Road, officials said. Upon EMS arrival, officials said she appeared to have no sign of life.

University Hospital medical personnel pronounced her dead around 4:50 a.m., officials said. She was identified as Thomasha Ussery.

On Wednesday, East Cleveland Police announced that 24-year-old Ameila Patrice Jackson has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in Ussery’s death.

RELATED STORY

Local News Woman shot, killed in East Cleveland Sunday morning Maya Morita

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.