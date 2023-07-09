Woman shot, killed in East Cleveland Friday morning

A woman was found shot dead in East Cleveland early Friday morning, according to East Cleveland Police.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a 22-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound on Taylor Road, officials said. Upon EMS arrival, officials said she appeared to have no sign of life.

University Hospital medical personnel pronounced her dead around 4:50 a.m., officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563. People with information may be eligible for an award of up to $5,000.

