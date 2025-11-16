Woman dead in North Olmsted shooting; man taken into custody

North Olmsted Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening.

Around 6:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 31300 block of Lorain Road after a man called saying his wife had a bullet wound in her lower abdomen, police said. The man said he cocked a gun, and it went off in her.

Upon arrival, police said the man tried to take his own life, but the gun malfunctioned and did not go off.

The man was taken into custody, and police on scene rendered aid to the woman before she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet, police said.