'Year 23 can still be my best': Wadsworth man battling cancer receives inspiring letter from LeBron James

After graduating from college and starting a new job, Nick Young's life was turned upside down when he learned he had a rare form of cancer. As he battles the disease, Young has had tons of support, even from one Northeast Ohio legend—LeBron James.

"To Nicholas, I heard you may be a fan of mine, but I want you to know that I'm a bigger fan of yours," Young said while reading a letter sent to him.

The letter arrived in the mail last week and was filled with powerful, inspirational words.

"I hope you keep fighting, keep working hard and spreading kindness all the way through it," Young read from the letter.

The letter sent to the 23-year-old was from No. 23 himself.

"I still believe year 23 can be your best year yet. You got this!" the letter said.

Sports are a big part of Young's life—he played soccer and ran track at Baldwin Wallace. Young graduated in 2024, but shortly after, he began feeling off.

"I just started noticing a little bit of of pain, just nerve pain in kind of various areas," Young said.

A few months passed before Young's doctors determined he had an aggressive form of cancer. He then started using TikTok to document his journey.

"I got diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. I got something called DSRCT, it's a rare type of sarcoma," Young told his followers.

The diagnosis came just before his birthday, which was not how Young anticipated spending his 23rd year.

"I've been saying that LeBron wears 23," Young said. "This is my 23rd birthday in November. This year is gonna be my best year. This is gonna be the year I live like LeBron."

The treatment is tough, and Young has undergone nine chemo treatments so far, but he's battling as any great athlete would with tenacity and a positive attitude.

"Today I have more appreciation, love and joy for life than I ever have," Young said on Tik Tok.

Young's mom, Denise, was the one who reached out to the LeBron James Family Foundation to share her son's story and love for LeBron.

The letter received from LeBron was more than the Young family could have ever dreamed of.

"It was amazing and to see the smile on his face, I mean, he was so excited," Denise said.

"Maybe 23 will be the year that we beat cancer. That would be pretty sweet," Nick said on one his Tik Tok videos.

He's grateful for the support he's receiving from neighbors and for the letter from LeBron, which he has now framed.

"Year 23 can still be my best year, and LeBron kind of reminded us of that in this amazing letter.

Read the full letter:

News 5 Cleveland