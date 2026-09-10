'You're never alone': Copley alum Landon Robinson uses NFL platform to raise youth suicide awareness

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — Landon Robinson is preparing for his first NFL game Sunday, but the Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end is already making an impact far beyond the football field.

Robinson, 23, grew up in Fairlawn. He was an all-state linebacker for the Copley Indians, graduating in 2021, before going on to play defensive tackle at the Naval Academy. He made the Cincinnati Bengals roster as a rookie.

Robinson, now a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserve, and his mother, Patrice, launched the Landon Robinson Foundation in recent months to increase youth suicide awareness through education, training and programs — connecting with kids to talk about mental health and how to ask for help.

"It's truly a blessing to have the platform to be able to push this, but also the resources," Robinson said.

The foundation's mission is deeply personal. During Robinson's time playing football at Copley, he lost friends and classmates to suicide. Another death by suicide during his time at the Naval Academy left midshipmen heartbroken.

"Everyone needs mental health. Everyone needs to have the advocacy. If they're struggling, they need to have the resources to be able to reach out," Robinson said.

Robinson said his background in military service shapes his commitment to helping others.

"Being a Marine Corps Officer, service is very important and being able to help people is something that just comes naturally to me," Robinson said.

He acknowledges the topic is not always easy to discuss.

"It's something that not a whole lot of people like to talk about in terms of it's uncomfortable, and everyone is affected by it though," Robinson said.

Patrice Robinson said the family felt a responsibility to use Landon's growing platform for something greater.

"Mental health is something that impacts us all," Patrice said. "We decided to take that platform and do more than just play football. We decided to make sure that we use it to help others."

While the foundation is based in Cincinnati, where many of Landon's events take place, it plans to expand its work to Northeast Ohio and eventually award scholarships to students at Copley High School.

"Because we want students to know you can get anywhere you want from right where you are, and that's what Landon did. He got to the NFL from Copley, Ohio," Patrice said.

As Robinson prepares to take the field Sunday in his first NFL game, he said the moment carries the weight of a lifetime of work.

"You work your entire life to get this moment," Robinson said.

But to him, the fight off the field matters just as much.

"You're never alone in this, and if you're struggling with something, there's always a way out," Robinson said. "If you need help, reach out."

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sept. 10 is recognized as World Suicide Prevention Day.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support during a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.