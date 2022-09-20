Amber Alert: Akron Police looking for 4-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for Fabian Claudio-Castro, according to the Akron Police Department. The child is a 4-year-old Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

The vehicle associated with his disappearance is a grey 2016 Kia Soul. The plate on the vehicle is Ohio registration, HLD9706.

