Akron Police find missing 12-year-old girl

Akron Police have found a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday.

The 12-year-old was believed to have left her home on foot near Shawnee Path around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

She was found Saturday afternoon.

