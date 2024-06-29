Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing boys in Central Ohio

Columbus Police have canceled the Amber Alert that was issued for two boys who were last seen Friday afternoon.

The boys were last seen on Olmsted Road in Columbus around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the boys were located the same day around 10 p.m.

The Amber Alert was issued for Central Ohio counties such as Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union.

