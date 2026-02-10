Amber Alert issued for missing 1-month-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-month-old girl, according to Cuyahoga County.

Maliha Neveah Merriweather was last seen Monday evening in the 4300 block of Northfield Road in Warrensville Heights, the county said.

She has brown eyes and black hair; Maliha is about 25 inches and weighs seven pounds, the county said. She was last seen wearing an all-white jumpsuit.

Malhia is believed to be with her mother, 35-year-old Jamerica Mitchell, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, the county said. She has black hair and black eyes, with pierced cheeks.

Jamerica is believed to be driving a silver SUV, the county said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warrensville Heights Police at 216-581-1234.

