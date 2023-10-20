Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl.

Marleah Miles was last seen Thursday evening around 7 p.m. at East 105th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, she was taken from her mother’s custody by Larmar Miles, 34. Lamar allegedly threatened to cause harm to the child.

Marleah is about 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple coat, a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.

Lamar is about 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds; he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants. He fled with Marleah in a blue Kia Sportage with the license plate JCJ 9121.

Anyone with information on Marleah or Lamar’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-327-7186.

