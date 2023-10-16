Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy

Akron Police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.

According to police, Carson Eckel was taken from his home around 6 p.m. on Barbara Avenue by Sean Eckel, 31.

Carson is 3 feet, 6 inches and weighs 40 pounds; he has blonde hair and green eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray shirt and black and red tennis shoes.

Sean is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds; he has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. According to police, he could possibly be armed.

Anyone with information on Carson or Sean’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

