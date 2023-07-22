Body of missing Bedford woman found, police say

The body of Breneisha Lightfoot was found Friday in the Slavic Village, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Lightfoot was reported missing Tuesday when her family did not hear from her, despite it almost being her birthday, authorities said.

Officers went to her home and found signs of violence, but Lightfoot and her boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, were not there, police said. Officers said they found Lightfoot’s phone in the yard.

Roarty-Nugent was identified as a suspect and was arrested Friday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said charges are forthcoming against Roarty-Nugent.

Police are still investigating, and no additional details are available at this time.

