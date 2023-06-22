Cleveland Police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen June 18

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 14-year-old girl.

Khalani Kane was last seen Sunday before she ran away after an argument with her mother over the phone. According to authorities, she was last seen on Metro Health Drive and will usually hide on Metro Hospital property until found.

Kane is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is in an afro, authorities said.

According to authorities, Kane was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey shirt and white fuzzy slippers.

Anyone with information on Kane’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5118.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.