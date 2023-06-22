Cleveland Police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen Monday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Faith Hensley is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. Cleveland Police said she has strawberry blonde hair that is worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with blue and white writing, blue jean shorts and black Crocs.

Hensley was last seen near W. 114th Street and Lorain Avenue, Cleveland Police said.

Anyone with information on Hensley’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5118.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.