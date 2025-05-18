Cleveland Police looking for 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son, who were reported missing Saturday.

Aireonia Wilkerson is believed to have taken her son Da'Mari Davis without authorization. Cleveland Police said Wilkerson is a ward of the state.

Davis was in the care of a neighbor before Wilkerson allegedly took him, police said. There is information suggesting Wilkerson took him to a relative.

The two were last seen in the 13500 block of Glenside Road on Saturday, police said.

Davis has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Wilkerson has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and possibly furry boots, police said.

Anyone with information on Davis and Wilkerson's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

