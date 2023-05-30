Cleveland Police looking for 68-year-old woman last seen April 11

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old woman who was last seen over a month ago.

Wilma Williams was last seen at a family member’s home on the 4200 block of East 128th Street.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234.

