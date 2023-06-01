Cleveland Police looking for a 39-year-old-woman last heard from June 2022

Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Chelsea Kingsley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to police. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kingsley’s family has not heard from her in about 10 months, police said. She was last seen at her home on West 25th Street.

Anyone with information on Kingsley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2755.

