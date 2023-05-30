Cleveland Police looking for missing 16-year-old boy last seen Sunday

Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.

Javonte Jones is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds, according to a missing persons poster. He has black hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a red T-shirt and light blue jeans.

Javonte was last seen leaving his home on West 33rd Street Sunday around 6 p.m.

Click here to download a printable poster for Javonte Jones.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

